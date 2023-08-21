BANDAI NAMCO Europe And CyberConnect 2 have unveiled the release date for NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. The title will be available in Europe next November 17th on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc.

The company also announced that the title will also be physically available in one Collector’s Edition and in one Premium Collector’s Edition. The two editions will contain:

Collector’s Edition

a copy of the game for the chosen platform

a steelbook case

two figures of Naruto and Sasuke inspired by the 20th anniversary of the anime

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

Premium Collector’s Edition

includes all physical Collector’s Edition content and digital Ultimate Edition content

a set of six trading cards

a scroll with artwork of all the characters in the game created by Studio Pierrot

There will also be two digital versions, the Digital Deluxe and the Ultimate Edition. Here’s what they’ll contain:

Digital Deluxe

a digital copy of the game for the chosen platform

the Season Pass

a special Kakashi costume without a mask

a special Naruto costume (Great Ninja War: End)

Ultimate Edition

Includes all Digital Deluxe content

a set of five unreleased costumes

a set of two unreleased accessories

Those who pre-order the game will receive three bonus costumes:

Naruto Uzumaki (TV Anime 20th Anniversary Costume)

Sasuke Uchiha (TV Anime 20th Anniversary Costume)

Naruto Uzumaki (The Final Battle)

We leave you now with a new trailer for NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS wishing you a good vision as always!

