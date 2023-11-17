BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released the launch trailer for NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, available from today. As previously anticipated, the title will allow us to use over 130 characters from the universe created by Masashi Kishimotoand face us in fast-paced and exciting combat.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. You can find more information about the game in our comprehensive review. Good vision!

NARUTO

Bandai Namco Europe is pleased to announce that NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONSthe newest installment in the Ultimate Ninja STORM series, is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

For the launch trailer: https://youtu.be/vZBW8IV146k

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS boasts the largest roster in a NARUTO game with over 130 characters, including the new Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki, as well as characters from BORUTO, Boruto (Karma), Kawaki and Jigen. The game, based on the success of the franchise, boasts vibrant graphics that perfectly reflect the style of the anime with dynamic battles up to 60 fps on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS offers players the new simplified control mode that allows you to activate powerful combos and techniques with a single button. Its story mode includes selected scenes from the NARUTO plot, focusing especially on the deep bond between Naruto and Sasuke, while a special original story based on Boruto will see players take on the role of the young ninja committed to preventing the Fifth Great Ninja War.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is available in the following editions:

Standard Edition (base game).

Deluxe Edition, which adds the Season Pass to the base game. The Season Pass contains 5 characters that will be announced later. This edition also includes the Season Pass Bonus (1 costume) and the Deluxe Bonus (1 costume).

Ultimate Edition, which includes all the same contents as the Deluxe Edition, also adding the Ultimate Bonus with 5 costumes and 2 accessories.

Collector’s Edition, which includes the base game, a steelbook box, 2 exclusive figurines and a special reversible cover.

Premium Collector Edition, available only in the Bandai Namco Store, which contains the base game, 2 figurines, a steelbook, a special reversible cover, 6 collector cards, 1 official scroll, the Season Pass, the Season Pass Bonus, as well as the Deluxes and Ultimate Bonus.

The Nostalgic Anime Song & Item Pack is also now available, including 5 iconic songs from the NARUTO anime and 3 in-game items. With this package, players will be able to listen to some famous Naruto songs by changing the music during games. Additionally, the Sound Ultimate Bundle is also available on Steam with a limited-time offer only. The bundle includes the same content as the Ultimate Edition with the addition of the Nostalgic Anime Song & Item pack.

