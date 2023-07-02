As announced a few weeks ago, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will have an unpublished story about Boruto, and according to the sequences of video we can expect spectacular fights and twists like those that have characterized the previous adventures of the family.

Bandai Namco released the trailer dedicated to story mode Of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections the new tie-in dedicated to the narrative universe created by Masashi Kishimoto.

Lots of content

Developed once again by CyberConnect2 experts, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections was announced with a trailer during the State of Play last February, and apparently will boast the biggest roster ever for the series.

In fact, it will be possible to take command of both the new ones personagesintroduced on the occasion of Boruto’s adventures, as well as old acquaintances of the Naruto Shippuden saga, also giving life to very thick dream matches for fans of the manga and anime.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections doesn’t have one yet exit date official, but we know that it will arrive in stores during 2023 in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions.