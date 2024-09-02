If you are a Naruto fan, today’s latest offer could definitely be for you: Amazon Italy offers you Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections on offer at an all-time low with an excellent 23% discountallowing you to save 10 euros compared to the median price seen recently. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is available in PlayStation 5 version
The Legendary Ninja Gathering
Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections represents the final chapter of the serieswith a huge range of characters to choose from compared to all the episodes released in the past. Among all the characters present we remember in particular Ashura And Indra Ootsutsuki.
Within the game you will have the opportunity to fully relive Naruto’s childhood from the very first moments, up until the epic final battle with Sasukewith the faithful reproduction of the anime sequences. Not to mention the significantly improved technical sector compared to the previous chapters, in addition to the presence of an exclusive and unpublished story to play. For further information and details regarding the title, we refer you to our review.
