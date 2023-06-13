













Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Shows Us The Most Devastating Attacks

For the first time we can see Naruto Uzumaki from childhood to the last battles he fought against Sasuke Uchiha in the same installment, all with renewed graphics, in addition, that Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will bring a new story, exclusive of its delivery.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will have the largest cast of characters seen so far, since it will include all those of the previous deliveries. It will also add the enigmatic Otsutsuki brothers: Ashura and Indra, and that’s not all, Jigen, Kawaki and Boruto (Karma) will be included.

The trailer is simply wonderful, it allows us to see Top notch graphics and impressive mechanics coupled with its neat effects. The movements are fast and precise, not only the special attacks, but also the melee dynamics.

The presentation of the characters is impressive, any Naruto fan will be satisfied, that’s for sure. The quality of the delivery is fascinating, based on what the trailer allows to see.

When will Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections be released?

The delivery will be available for Xbox Series XS, PS5, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch. Only its launch window was announced, which is this 2023.

Let’s remember that the last manga of the franchise that focuses on borutothe son of Naruto, finished the first part of both the manga and the anime, and is preparing for the second, but before that, he will have a preparation period, which means that we will not have his publication at the moment.

On the other hand, after the naruTOPwe are waiting for a one-shot that focuses on Minato Namikaze, the fourth hokage of Konoha and Naruto’s father.

