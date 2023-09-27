BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment releases the new trailer dedicated to NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONSthe highly anticipated title of CyberConnect2 the next one is coming November 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

With this new trailer, aspects of the gameplay are explored in depth and the mode is introduced Special Story. Let’s see it below.

With the release of NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS ever closer (November 17, 2023), today you can discover more about the gameplay of the game in this new trailer which also shows the original Special Story mode.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS can be pre-ordered for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In Battle, players will be able to choose from the largest roster ever in a Naruto game, with over 130 characters, including 10 new ones. When facing opponents, it will be possible to use various combos and even change the leader to keep the pressure on the opponents high.

Ninjutsu and Awakening will play an equally important part: from this game, it will be possible to choose up to 6 Ninjutsu skills, while the characters can also be awakened in a new form that will ensure greater power, to change the tide of the battle in their favor. To end the battle, players will be able to use their chakra and unleash a very powerful Secret Technique which, when selected specific characters, can transform into a combination of secret techniques.

Another new feature, the “simplified” control mode, will allow all novices to the franchise to unleash combos with the press of a single button. This new control adds to the classic one that players of the STORM series already know.

By fighting alone or online, the characters will level up and unlock some customizations and other features, such as scenes related to the Finishes.

Offline Free Battles will allow players to choose their path or completely choose how they want to fight against a computer or have an offline tournament.

You can also hone your skills against other players around the world in Online mode, choosing between Casual or Ranked Matches (Personalized Online Matchmaking will be available after launch).

In Story Mode, players will be able to relive epic battles from the Naruto series, retracing key moments in the story while enjoying anime-style cut scenes and a high-quality battle experience.

With the Special Story mode, a new story unfolds during the events of BORUTO, in which Boruto realizes that a mysterious man, Merz, is trying to start the war. What will be the role of Naruto and Sasuke?

Players will have to find out when the game launches on November 17.

