Although this is new Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, does not “fully” carry the name of the fifth title in the Storm series, we can safely tell you that it carves out an excellent place among the first in line. In fact, the surprises, despite everything, were not few, and also quite welcome: here is our review of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

That something extra

Having got our hands on Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections for the first time, many memories of the old ones obviously came back to us NinjaStorm. The touch, the response of the commands, the menu, and obviously all the dynamics, are practically identical to those of its predecessors, however with a little plus: i significantly faster loading (and praise the current gen).

Past the amarcord effect However, the fears and doubts that arose from the first announcement of the title emerged forcefully. Are we sure that it is not just a “collection” of previous titles, with just a few small parts thrown here and there just to disguise the revival of a “photocopy game”?

Fortunately, the changes are there, and as already said, very welcome. Developers in this context, in addition to having reached the titanic figure of 130 playable characters in the roster, they also introduced some interesting ones new gameplay features it’s a Special Story really exciting.

Compared to its predecessors, the classic objects activated with the directional keys now they don’t recharge as time goes on, and they are no longer simple one-shots. They were Chakra shurikens replacedwith some secondary skills more spectacular than they call back finally some minor attacks of all character. At the same time, in combat, this dynamic makes the chakra bar much more important than before, and it is certainly a plus to have a new Jutsu available to use, making more dynamic the entire gameplay.

Since you’ll like being able to “spam” an extra Jutsu during matches, now the chakra bar will fill automatically, obviously at a reduced speed compared to when you stop to recharge it manually. Also in this case we found the choice to be very intelligent, because the matches will not be forced to undergo numerous stops, and it will be essential to know how to move and dodge shots even from afar.

In addition to the many additions, we must also mention one of the dynamics that has been completely eliminated by the developers in this Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection, or the mode Instant awakening. This mode was introduced in the third chapter of the Storm series, and could only be used when the health bar reached a certain level.

Unfortunately – or fortunately? – the developers they decided not to include that dynamic, which with the speed and intensity achieved with this title, might not have been totally out of place. Turning the tide of a match like that might have made things even more exciting, but the other side of the coin (like using it to unbalance the match in the end) is always around the corner.

A Special Story to tell

Although the effort to add new characters to the roster of one of the most played fighting titles of all time may seem like a good reason to buy the game, the even more encouraging motivation is a new story mode.

This is the real news that you can enjoy in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection: a secondary story focused on Boruto and his friendsgiving us epic clashes that perhaps many couldn’t wait to admire.

In this Special Story, Boruto and his friends will fight for their new friendship, Nanashi, a young ninja who recently arrived in the Leaf Village, and everything revolves around his mysterious past. His story will lead us to explore in an even deeper way the father-son relationship that we saw in the manga.

Among other things, without wanting to give you too much awaywe can tell you that the developers used this pretext to let us experience it firsthand a clash that everyone still does today the fans of the series they can only imagine.

It must be said that this Special Story was designed to be a less dynamic mode than the Classic one, because it will not allow the player to freely explore the environments, but they will about 6 hours of fights and cinematics to experience. 6 hours which will still serve to amortize the much longer one Main Storywhich will revisit the most important battles of the manga, even if unfortunately some topical or more emotional scenes have been cut.

He believes in himself!

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a title that does not completely overturn the DNA of the Storm series, but it revisits and brings interesting innovations.

With absolute certainty we have never seen one fluidity of encounters of this kind in the predecessors of this series. The tweaks to the gameplay and probably the new computing power of today’s consoles make the fast, beautiful and above all electrifying clashes (especially in PvP).

Having the ability to use different Justu within the fights makes the scenes on screen always full of effects which fully recall the distinctive elements of the characters.

The Story mode fully resumes what the old chapters of the series brought to the screen, but inevitably there have been some cuts. The Special Story, on the other hand, is an interesting storyoutside the classic mold, and leads us to experience truly intense battles, but above all it puts the Naruto’s relationship with his son, Boruto.