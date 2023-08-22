













The new trailer for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections announced the release date of the fighting video game, we will be able to purchase one of the various editions starting on November 17, 2023.

This title brings together the previous installments, providing a complete title that provides a catalog composed of over 130 playable ninjas. Of course, they range from the heroic protagonists like Naruto, the seventh hokage, to the last villains we saw in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

It should be noted that the advance presented us with several of the editions that will go on sale. They are the following:

Ultimate:

main game.

Season pass bonuses: Naruto (Great Ninja War) and Kakashi (no mask).

Season pass.

Costume and accessory pack.

*Collectors:

main game.

Reversible cover.

Steelbook.

Exclusive set of figures: Naruto and Sasuke (20th anniversary).

Box for collectors.

Source: Bandai Namco

*Premium Collectors:

main game.

Season pass bonuses: Naruto (Great Ninja War) and Kakashi (no mask).

Season pass.

Costume and accessory pack.

Reversible cover.

Steelbook.

Exclusive set of figures: Naruto and Sasuke (20th anniversary).

Box for collectors.

Exclusive scroll.

Six collectible cards.

*Digital

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections It will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

The newest of Naruto x Boruto

boruto rreturned to the pages of Shonen Jump with its new installment of Two Blue Vortex. The seventh hokage’s son spent three years in exile from Konoha because he was framed for his father’s death.

However, he has been training alongside Sasuke Uchiha and has returned to face Code now that he has directly attacked Sarada and the hidden leaf village which has a new hokage who is part of the Nara clan.

