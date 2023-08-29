Bandai Namco has unveiled resolution and frame rate of the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

On pole as you can imagine we find PS5 and Xbox Series X. Both consoles feature 4K resolution and are the only ones to have a 60fps framerate. In fact, on Xbox Series S it drops to 1440p and the framerate is locked at 30 fps, a compromise that could make players turn up their noses considering the dynamism of the clashes and above all in view of multiplayer matches with Series X, as we will explain shortly.

On PS4 and PS4 Pro we find the resolutions 1080p and 1440p respectively, while on Xbox One and Xbox One X of 900p and 1620p. On Nintendo Switch, the game offers 900p resolution when docked and 1120 x 630 in handheld mode.

Summarizing: