Bandai Namco has unveiled resolution and frame rate of the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.
On pole as you can imagine we find PS5 and Xbox Series X. Both consoles feature 4K resolution and are the only ones to have a 60fps framerate. In fact, on Xbox Series S it drops to 1440p and the framerate is locked at 30 fps, a compromise that could make players turn up their noses considering the dynamism of the clashes and above all in view of multiplayer matches with Series X, as we will explain shortly.
On PS4 and PS4 Pro we find the resolutions 1080p and 1440p respectively, while on Xbox One and Xbox One X of 900p and 1620p. On Nintendo Switch, the game offers 900p resolution when docked and 1120 x 630 in handheld mode.
Summarizing:
- PS5: 2160p and 60fps
- Xbox Series X: 2160p and 60fps
- Xbox Series S: 1440p and 30fps
- PS4: 1080p and 30fps
- PS4 Pro: 1440p and 30fps
- Xbox One: 900p and 30fps
- Xbox One X: 1620p and 30fps
- Nintendo Switch: 900p (TV mode) or 630p (handheld mode) and 30fps
PS5 and Xbox Series X players will be able to block those on Series S, PS4, and One
Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections supports the cross-play between platforms of the same familyfor example players on PS5 will be able to play with those on PS4.
However, given the differences in terms of framerate, which could give owners of a current generation platform an undoubted advantage, the developers have made the decision to lock the framerate at 30 fps in multiplayer matches between different platforms. This means that on PS5 the framerate will be halved when playing a match against opponents on PS4 and the same is true on Xbox Series X with Xbox Series S and One.
To meet the players is present an option that prevents cross-console matchmakingwhich at this point we assume will be used by a large part of the community.
We remind you that Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection will be available from November 17, 2023.
