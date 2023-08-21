Bandai Namco finally announced today the release date officer of Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections through a new trailer specially composed: the game will be available on November 17, 2023.

It is therefore not the date that seemed to have been leaked days ago through a retailer, with the game arriving on November 17, 2023therefore in full autumn period.

In the trailer, we can see some new characters added to the roster, especially the powerful fighters of the Kara group, who first appeared in Boruto.

In addition to the boss Isshiki Otsutsuki, we see therefore in action also Delta, Boro and Koji Kashinor the various components of the new group that is opposed to Naruto, Boruto and the other protagonists, in a similar way to what was seen with the Alba organization (also visible in the first part of the new trailer) in Naruto Shippuden.

Announced with a trailer at the State of Play last February, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is therefore arriving on November 17 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

This is another match-based fighting game that allows you to use the characters of the series in random battles or following the story of the manga/anime, taking elements from the previous Ninja Storms but with some peculiar additions, such as an unpublished story dedicated to Boruto.