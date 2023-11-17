This week is full of important releases in the video game industry, this includes titles like Super Mario RPG and also Persona 5 Tactics, which have been well rated despite being turn-based experiences that some users may already consider obsolete. However, there is something more niche that arrives this very day on all consoles, and that project is neither more nor less than Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

For those who don’t know what the game is about, it is a celebration of 20 years of anime that were completed in 2022, being a compilation of the entire history of the blonde ninja in a single package, putting on the table the most epic battles that fans have witnessed. And to that are added many selectable characters for the multiplayer mode, specifically there are 130 that already existed plus 10 that have never been implemented in the franchise.

Here you can check the launch trailer:

It is worth mentioning that naruto He does not have the only role in the video game, since his son also joins in. Boruto through a special original story that is not related to the canon, something that could be a curiosity for those who follow the manga week by week. There is also a fairly robust online mode, this for those who have followed the competitive part of the game, which emerged practically since the second came out. Storm numbered.

Remember that Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is now available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor’s note: In some sections it is a slightly disappointing game, more so because it is quite summarized for my taste. However, fans of the saga may not pass it up even if they never put it on their console and just keep it on the bookshelf.