Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections he brought home votes generally positive from the international press, albeit with some exceptions: the first evaluations speak of a good tie-in, which will not disappoint fans of the series.

TheGamer – 8

Screen Rant – 8

Multiplayer.it – ​​7.5

Push Square – 7

Noisy Pixels – 6.5

Shacknews – 5

Releasing November 17 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections includes two different campaignsone based on the events of the classic Naruto saga and one that tells an original Boruto story.

It is the latter that has thrilled critics, thanks to an engaging and well-told plotwhich intelligently uses not only the very large roster of characters available (over one hundred and thirty!) but also the lore created by Masashi Kishimoto.