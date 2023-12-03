Through its spokesperson Bandai Namco has categorically denied the allegations that the company has used AI to create lines of dialogue for the English dub of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm. Rather, the poor quality of this result could be attributed to “inconsistencies during editing”.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, last week several players shared gameplay footage online, complaining about theunconvincing interpretation of some dialogues and jokes from the American voice actors who worked on the localization of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storms Connections.

The discussion took an unexpected turn when Maile Flanagan, the voice actress of Naruto, declared in a now-deleted post on X that she had not recorded some of the jokes shared by players online. She was not the only one, as Michael Schwalbe, the American voice of Kawaki, also declared the same thing.

For this reason, the suspicion arose that Bandai Namco had used AI to create vocal lines from scratch using the vocal timbre of the voice actors, a hypothesis which we explained to you is not very credible due to the contractual agreements linked to this technology, which prevent this type of operations without the consent of the actors.