Bandai Namco Europe has announced that Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be available from November 17, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Details on the launch of the PC version via Steam will be revealed later. The title will allow players to (re)live the story of Naruto and Sasuke through some of their most epic fights that occurred during the history of Naruto. In addition, a special story dedicated to Boruto was created especially for the game. It will be possible to choose your favorite character from over 130 characters, an all-time record for a game in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series. In addition to the release date, three new characters based on the Kara organization were also announced with the addition of Boro, Delta and Koji Kashin to the game’s roster. The game is now available to pre-order digitally for PlayStation and Xbox, and physically on all platforms except PC. Players will be able to choose from the following editions: the Standard Edition (the base game); the Deluxe Edition (digital only), which will add the Season Pass to the base game, the Season Pass will contain 5 characters to be revealed later.

This edition also includes the Season Pass Bonus (one costume) and Deluxe Bonus (one costume); the Ultimate Edition (digital only), which includes all the same content as the Deluxe Edition, while also adding the Bonus Ultimate with five costumes and two accessories; the Collector’s Edition, which includes the base game, a steelbook box, two exclusive figurines and a special reversible cover; the Premium Collector’s Edition, available only in the Bandai Namco Store, which contains the base game, two figurines, a steelbook, a special reversible cover, six trading cards, an official scroll, the Season Pass, the Season Pass Bonus, as well as Deluxe and Ultimate bonuses. Pre-ordering any version of the game will receive the following costumes: Naruto Uzumaki (TV Anime 20th Anniversary Costume), Sasuke Uchiha (TV Anime 20th Anniversary Costume) and Naruto Uzumaki (The Final Battle). Players who pre-order the title and own Naruto To Boruto: Ninja Strikers will receive additional additional content: Nanashi’s T-shirt and Merz’s costume.