We are just about to celebrate the anniversary of the anime of Naruto, whose production was in charge of Studio Pierrot, and whose success is maintained. He ascended with the beginning of naruto shippuden and collapsed at the narrative level with boruto.

However, It is one of the most popular shonen and one of the most important ninja sagas, that is undeniable. Good or bad (in a narrative matter appealing to originality, correlative structure, among other basic aspects), Masashi Kishimoto’s manga managed to position itself and was able to further enhance the image of shonen. At the moment, Naruto It supposes a before and after of the genre, however, this does not imply, of course, that it is a star without darkness.

The representation of women in Naruto

What about the female characters in Naruto? Masashi Kishimoto gives little light to it and when he tries, he completely fails, since although, on the one hand, his male characters have a vigorous soul, a defined spirit and a particular character, in addition to, of course, their strength; his female characters are nothing more than the incessant millennial archetype that reiterates the most hollow figures of women, of course, seen and created from the patriarchal vision. So, if you don’t see anything wrong or something to highlight, it’s probably due to that.

Masashi Kishimoto tries to embed the ninjas to the best of his ability. He proposes a pair of mandatory copies: Tsunade Senju as Hokage and Mei Terumi as Mizukage, thus assuming two of the five kage chairs. In addition to, of course, proposing excellent ninjas with very interesting techniques such as Anko Mitarashi, Kurenai Yuhi, and Temari from the Sand Village.

Notably, Masashi Kishimoto deserves distinctive recognition with these female characters., since they have a little more depth compared to the others. They definitely have much more built characters but they sin of silence: one of the most frustrating problems women face. These girls are pure silence and fail to position themselves on the ninja map, at least not if there is a rather contrastive comparison with Sakura and Hinata though, have you ever wondered why it is that they stand out?

The answer is: because of her relationship with men. In the end, they are strongly linked to the male protagonists, and it’s not that it’s bad, but, emerging for that reason makes them dependent on their roles with respect to their peers, they are the only women who really figure on a constant narrative level. However, seriously, could it be considered that they emerge from them? They are not women, but only companions of men. Very different from the leading camaraderie between Sasuke and Naruto.

Are they the important women in Naruto?

hyuga hinata

Hinata belongs to one of the most powerful clans in the hidden village of the leaf, however, she is very shy and can never express herself during the original installment of Naruto.

Without managing to socialize with her crush, she waits and waits for that guy to decide to look at her.

Love is nice, yes, aha, but have you suffered an unrequited and very clinging one? A constant and exhausting suffering to which Hinata is condemned. Well, yes, he loves it, whatever they want, let it stay there for millennia because the heart wants what it wants. I accept it, however, how did it turn out?

While his waiting isn’t stifling for Naruto, his romance (I admit being a shonen obviously won’t give much room to the romantic spectrum) is limited and downright pathetic.

They conform to each other, him with her and her with the kind of tasteless and unrequited love that Naruto can give her. Later they build the relationship, the base from which Boruto and Himawari emerge.

This link seems like a 21st century political construct, and while the politicization, capitalization, and bureaucratization of love are currently unfolding, we are not ready for that conversation revolving around Narutowhich does not reach these big leagues of ideological positions either.

Hinata Hyuga is a woman who meets the archetype of the shy damsel who loves in silence and who admires (without much initial justification) her love object, despite having a lot of talent, in addition to strong political influences, she will be Naruto’s wife, and it will become extinct as a woman, if it ever really figured as such.

Subsequently, even his children will devour his image; and Boruto will be the one who occupies the new leading position in the sequel.

Wife, mother, ninja, in that order.

haruno sakura

A Pair of Close Friends: Yamanaka Ino and Sakura Haruno have a warm bond until they both fall in love with the same boy. Yeah, women fighting over a man, classic!

Sasuke Uchiha is the one who “receives” her love, although by the way, he is indifferent to both. However, despite this, they decide that this fact is inadmissible and become angry rivals who will fight to obtain his love.

Throughout the installment it seems that Sasuke could develop certain feelings for Sakura, however, the path of it is rocky.

The girl will seem to say prayer after prayer and will endure the mistreatment of a depressed, inflexible and selfish young man, and despite all this she will remain as the angry and violent woman, with a loud and somewhat unbearable character.

Sakura is one of the most hated characters in Naruto.

Towards the end of the first Naruto installment, she will be a healing bastion of the leading duo. Of course, Sakura has tremendous strength and spectacular healing abilities.

Sakura is the accessory of the supposed leading trio.

konan

Konan had a very interesting technique and we only saw it in action a couple of times, which was very unfortunate.

Konan grew up with Yahiko and Nagato, after Yahiko’s death, she stayed with Nagato until the end, even supporting his wildest ideas that got the head of Jiraiya, one of the most beloved characters in Naruto.

Konan became a villain due to influences and the need to care for and maintain her bond with Nagato.who gave in to excruciating pain (I’m not judging him, but it’s clear that Konan could have taken a different path, since he had a different character and ideological perspective).

Konan submits to Nagato’s wishes. Again, women give in to male perspectives in order to stay with the people they love, as they won’t give in.

Masashi Kishimoto and his unforgivable oversights

women in Naruto they are mere classic archetypes ranging from explosive women who fight over a romantic interest (Sakura and Ino), the silent ones that only wait: “If you are patient enough, he will come back, at some point he will see everything you are capable of offering” (Hinata), even those who give up everything to be with the people they love (konan).

So these women are ninjas? (okay, kunoichi). Girls are far from figuring out soul, wit, spirit, or independent character.

Are they really recognized? Sometimes yes, and if it is due to her strength, it is one that is always linked to a man. Even Hinata’s most intense battle was when she faced Pain because of her love for Naruto.

Nevertheless, both Sakura and Hinata maintain the classic archetype of the damsel in distress. They are unable to fend for themselves, they always cry out to Naruto for help. This is really reprehensible, especially since it is a shonen delivery and they are also supposed to be ninjas.

The women in the work of Masashi Kishimoto lack a deep construction, and although it is clear that there are no allies in Naruto, it is important that as viewers we notice it. Women in the ninja world appear only as a kind of quota, without contributing anything to the plot.

Let’s remember that Naruto It celebrates its twentieth anniversary of launch on October 3, 2023 and by way of appreciation of the work, both the rise that it gave to shonen and its weak points must be recognized, for the benefit of the new generations.

