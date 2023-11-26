Among Huo’s recent works, the film Red Sonja, una is mentioned Tomb Raider animated series and, apparently, also a Naruto film, but practically nothing is known about it at the moment.

This is not an official announcement but what emerges from a list, recently published by Variety, of the “ten screenwriters to keep an eye on”, among which there is also Tasha Huo who would be the author of the adaptation in question.

Based on a quick mention by the well-known magazine Variety specializing in information on the world of cinema, it seems that Naruto is destined to become a live action film with real actors, with a script that would already be ready.

A Lionsgate project that dates back to 2015

Naruto, an image with various characters

In fact, a first announcement of a Naruto film had emerged in the past, but it was almost ten years ago: in 2015, Lionsgate had reported that he was working on an adaptation with real actors of the famous series by Masashi Kishimoto, but there had been no further information since then.

Given the time that has passed, traces of the Naruto film had been lost, at least until now. The connection between Huo and the film in question is in fact the first scrap of information we have on the production for eight years now, a sign that the project has not been cancelled, at least.

It is difficult to say whether the film is actually destined to be produced in complete form and above all when it will arrive, but at least it seems that the script is complete.

“Adapting iconic characters or intellectual properties makes the act of writing easier because the passion for them is already there,” the screenwriter said of her recent work, “I’m already so inspired by these characters that it’s exciting just to take part to their journey and try to tell their stories in a way that I as a fan might also enjoy.”