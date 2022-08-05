Naruto it’s a huge shonen series, we don’t need to tell you. If you’re here, there’s a good chance you want to catch up (or re-watch) this animated adaptation of the historical manga of Masashi Kishimoto, but you might be intimidated by the gargantuan number of episodes it is made up of. The original series, which tells of the first steps of Naruto Uzumaki in the world of ninja, it was made by Pierrot study from 2002 to 2007 (for Shippuden we have another dedicated article on which episodes to watch and which ones are simply fillers, you can find it here) and is made up of 220 episodes. In addition, there are some animated films, which intersperse the vision to get the complete picture.

What are filler episodes? Trivially, these are “fillers” or non-canonical episodes according to the original plot of the manga, which are often made when an animated adaptation approaches parity with the original comic: to allow the author to draw and publish new material, the main narrative is “paused” by pulling new enemies, new powers or new adversities out of the hat which, however, often resolve themselves within a few episodes. These episodes, being anime-only, are unnecessary in order to understand the tale, and are often of lower quality than the main plot. So let’s go to the actual list, in which we explain which episodes of Naruto to watch and which ones are fillers.

Below is the order in which you should watch the original Naruto TV series and movies, whose first five seasons (the entire series) is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Naruto Episodes 1-101

Watch the movie Naruto: Spring in the Snow Country

Watch Naruto Episodes 102-160

Watch Naruto The Movie: The Legend of Gelel’s Stone

Watch Naruto Episodes 161-196

Watch Naruto The Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom

Watch Naruto episode 197-220

This is for the complete series, that is, with the fillers included: if you are not interested in the episodes that do not refer to the general narrative arc of the manga, you can safely skip the following episodes or blocks of episodes:

26

97

102-106

137-140

143-219

Furthermore, watching movies is also optional: These too were made as film products without any involvement from Kishimoto, and can all be skipped without a problem. If splatter is not a problem for you and you want to watch something more mature, why not give the 10 souls a chance to see for those with a strong stomach?