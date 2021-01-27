Believe it or not, this is a popular question on the internet, either because it is something they never paid attention to, or because they never saw Naruto but they are curious about all the controversy around these characters.

To get started,Naruto really explicitly falls in love with Hinata? The answer is yes, although you may not have heard about this because this revelation and its development occurs in the film The Last: Naruto the Movie, Made to commemorate the franchise’s 15th anniversary.

The last is the first film to be part of the official canon of Naruto from the manga, and chronologically it is located between the last two chapters of the manga written by Masashi Kishimoto.

Naruto and Hinata’s romance in The Last

Released in 2014, it narrates the events two years after the Fourth Shinobi World War. The moon, where the body of Kaguya Otsutsuki, begins to get too close to the land, with the danger of becoming a meteor that destroys it.

The villain of the story is Toneri Otsutsuki, who believes that humanity must be destroyed by using the chakra as a weapon. To unleash his power, the Tenseigan, Toneri needs the byakugan, so since he can’t kidnap Hinata, capture Hanabi.

In this way Naruto, Sakura, Sai, Shikamaru and Hinata embark on a mission to save the world and the youngest of the Hyuga Clan.

Prior to the events of the kidnapping of Hanabi, Hinata is determined to confess her love to Naruto, through a red scarf (a clear reference to the legend of the Japanese red thread), that has spent days knitting.

Supported by Sakura, Hinata is about to give his gift to NarutoHowever, he runs into the now hero of Konoha receives wholesale gifts from fans, and regrets.

Naruto falls in love with Hinata

Later, and throughout the rescue mission to Hanabi, Naruto becomes more aware of the presence of Hinata, especially her beauty and how gentle she has always been to him.

There is a key moment in which the entire team falls into a genjutsu, which makes them see very precious memories for them. Naruto remember moments that happened with Hinata, as well as their interactions in the chunin exams, and a particular moment in the Ninja Academy.

Iruka asks his students to write who they would like to spend the last day with if the world were to end, to which Hinata type ‘Naruto Uzumaki’, Naruto see this in the memories connected with Hinata who is also in genjutsu lake.

In the same way, Naruto remember the fight against Pain and how Hinata decides to protect him and confess his love to him. This is a key point for Naruto to really understand what he is referring to., in the novel adapted for The Last: Naruto the Movie, Naruto has the following dialog:

Loves Me? Loving … What did he mean by that? Let’s see, something that I love … ramen …

No! That’s not what Hinata was referring to! It means that Hinata … I mean, I … le-le-le …

The days after Naruto is fully aware of his feelings, although just at the moment he decides to declare, Hinata ends up accepting the deal with Toneri (to marry him) to save others.

Lots of intermediate action, and Naruto manages to rescue her.

The film ends with a rather romantic moment that marks the first kiss of Hinata and Naruto, and well … the rest is history, they both got married and formed their own family by having Boruto and Himawari Uzumaki.

When does Naruto fall in love with Hinata?

For some fans, Naruto was always in love with Hinata only he was so clueless that he never noticed it, and it is at the lake of Genjutsu in The last that he is aware for the first time of his feelings.

For others, there are little winks in the story, like the reaction of Naruto when Hinata slaps him to react to the death of Neji and the provocations of Obito. Naruto decides to face what comes holding the hand of Hinata.

Finally, and we must say that a large part of the community considers that the romance between Naruto and Hinata it feels forced and without sustained development. Popular opinion is that the best time to start this romance was during the Pain arc, Something that did not happen.

What do you think about the relationship between these characters? Do you really think Naruto He fell in love with Hinata? Let us know in the comments.

Remember you can see Naruto shippuden through platforms like Crunchyroll.



