The series began to be animated in 2002 and already has more than a thousand episodes (considering all the installments), perhaps it is a little difficult to keep up, because of this, I will tell you how and where to see the multiple chapters of the popular ninjas.

naruto It is one of the most popular shonen titles of the 2000s. And you, have you seen it yet?

In what order to watch Naruto?

Naruto (2002-2007)

The beginning of the ninja saga began back in 2002 (in animation by Studio Pierrot), introducing Naruto and the ninja world, especially the fire village known as Konoha, which is the birthplace of the great cast. The village will be the space that is present at each generational moment, so it is something very important.

In this fictional world we get to know Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura who would be the main characters of the series and who will give birth to a new generation of ninjas who currently propose a new story..

The first part of the series naruto It lets us see the protagonist and his friends as children, in their first steps in the ninja world. The most important clans of the village are presented and later a little of the other nations.

The objectives of the main characters begin to be outlined while maintaining the focus on the emotional bonds they manage to create between companions.

The series begins by giving an account of the problems of Naruto and Sasuke. Naruto Uzumaki has the nine-tailed fox sealed within him, which is one of the legendary beasts that have a lot of power – enough to destroy a nation -, because of this everyone fears him, however, the little one wants to become the Hokage of the village, whose principle would be to protect them all and, consequently, to be loved.

On the other hand, There is Sasuke Uchiha, who swears revenge because his older brother murdered his entire clan and then fled. Because of this, the boy wants to obtain amazing power to be able to defeat his brother. To gain power he decides to move in with a villain who adopts him as a disciple.

Both boys are orphans and have a goal, but they become friends with their partner. who, like them, tries to improve to be an excellent ninja who is capable of helping and correcting her friends – whatever is necessary.

naruto ends with each of the ninjas seeking an independent path to become strongerthey separate and promise to improve to meet again – in reality Naruto and Sakura insist on looking for Sasuke who no longer wants to know anything about them, because his thirst for revenge is more important.

Naruto Shippuden (2007-2017)

Naruto Shippuden It is the part of the saga that introduces us to our trio of teenage ninjas. Naruto returns to the village and finds Sakura strengthened, together they begin the search again for their companion who now seems evil. However, they will not be able to focus solely on the “hunt” for his friend, because an organization threatens the peace of their country. Subsequently, the world will be in danger and a new ninja war will begin.

Many secrets will be revealed and things will get worse only to get better towards the end.

Ninjas are capable of defeating the worst dangers and each one will achieve their objectives in very particular ways. Towards the end, friendship and love will triumph.

So much so that, after the introduction of different characters, pairs will form and give us new ninjas who will lead the next part of the story.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (2017-2023)

Naruto's children, Sasuke and Sakura – in addition to other ninjas of the generation – will have more presence in this installment that will introduce enemies from another part of the galaxy.

Naruto: Boruto Next Generations It is interesting because it scales in time, space and cast. Now, the children of the protagonists will have to defend the village from beings from another planet and another type of network of relationships and secret techniques never seen before will begin to be put together.

This installment is especially criticized for the technological advances that were too rapid, in addition to the fact that the enemies also leave the previous fantastic framework a bit.

Boruto, Naruto's son, and Sarada, Sasuke and Sakura's daughter, are the leading duo of the installment.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (2023-…)

Because the series is extensive and has several chapters, the editorial leaders decided that it was time to finish the chapter of the story in which Naruto predominates, due to this, this new installment seeks to establish the essence of Boruto, who stars and Lead a new path for ninjas.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex It aims to focus solely on the new generation of young ninjas, because of this, both Sasuke and Naruto have conveniently left the story.

Currently, we know that a new danger stalks the world, but it is far from being limited to beings from another galaxy; on this occasion, there will also be conflicts. From the niche of spirituality and the origin of chakra, we will have new characters with more aggressive goals.

The shinobi world has no limits and it seems that after great misunderstandings, Boruto, the ninja who inherited the will of Naruto, the seventh Hokage, will have to return to face powerful enemies and must defeat them to recover the previous characters.

Notably The new story of the saga has the approval of the author of the story of naruto, but it is no longer his full authorship. So we can expect some changes and peculiarities.

Where can I watch Naruto?

Currently, all chapters of naruto They are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

For your partthe manga Boruto: Two Blue Vortex which is published monthly, is available on Manga Plus.

Right now it has five episodes, all available.

