Taking into account the rich folklore of Japan, it is clear that many works that emerged from that country take advantage of it in the most diverse ways. Among them is Naruto, from Masashi Kishimoto.

Not long ago, a fan of the series decided to make some comments about the relationship of this work with Japanese mythology. Especially as regards the sharingan, something very present within this work. But for that you have to immerse yourself very much in the subject.

Naruto draws heavily on Japanese mythology

It is a story that begins with the creator couple of the pantheon shinto, Izanagi and Izanami, who shaped the Earth. As after the death of the second, the first decided to undertake a trip to the world of the dead, and before he needed to purify himself first in a river.

Depending on how it was washed, new gods arose. Tsukuyomi, the goddess of the moon, is born when Izanagi wash his right eye. The name is easy to recognize.

Remember to jutsu Tsukuyomi Infinite, an incredibly powerful genjutsu. This deity is also associated with time, and that explains why the power mentioned before in Naruto allows altering the perception of it.

When Izanagi wash his left eye, come up Amaterasu, the goddess of the sun. She names another jutsu, the most powerful of the Fire element in the series. Again, when the god washes his nose, he is born Susanoo, with power over the sea.

Parallels between the gods of the Shinto religion

Likewise, about storms. In the work of Kishimoto takes the form of a giant, which is summoned with the technique of Mangekyō Sharingan.

What was said before is only a sample of how much this took mangaka of the Japanese pantheon to create his work. Another example would be the god Kagutsuchi, another son of Izanagi Y Izanami born before those previously mentioned, and associated with fire. Its name is used in a technique of Sasuke.

Kotoamatsukami, the group of gods that appear at the beginning of the universe, are honored with the name of another genjutsu, this time from Shisui uchiha.

What is obvious is that to conceive the sharingan, Masashi Kishimoto He was very inspired by Japanese traditions, respecting their basic principles. He even took advantage of elements of the village traditions ainu, as the term Kamui, to give a name to another technique of the Mangekyō Sharingan.

Something that also comes out is that Susanoo, for all that he lived, has an obvious parallel with Itachi. His battle against the infamous snake Yamata no Orochi they remind the combat of the same Itachi against Sasuke, and when he manages to free Orochimaru, equivalent of this monster.

Even its multi-headed form is reminiscent of said creature, and it uses the sword Totsuka to beat it. The latter is another allusion to myths shintoists.

What was shared before is just a little bit of how much Naruto it is ‘rooted’ in Japanese mythology. A sample of how Kishimoto he sustained his own work with the traditions of his country.

