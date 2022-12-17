On the occasion of the Jump Festa 2023, the Shueisha publishing house has launched a global survey to find out the favourite character of the series Naruto by the public, which will be followed by the publication of a special manga probably focused on the character in question.

Voting is open to all and allows you to choose from an audience of numerous characters, practically all those present with a certain playing time between Naruto manga and anime. You can find the survey at this addresswith the possibility of voting several times but with the limitation of being able to do it once a day, from today until December 31st.

The idea is therefore to collect a large amount of points to create a sort of ranking, but the important thing will still be the election of the absolute favorite. Within the NARUTOP99 initiative you can therefore find all the characters of a certain thickness that are part of the Naruto universe, but also several secondary characters that have emerged during the long series of manga and anime, from the original to the new Boruto.

According to reports, the result of the survey “it will inspire a new job by the author Masashi Kishimoto”, also with the creation of a short chapter focused precisely on the winner of the global survey.

There are 488 candidates, so there is no shortage of choice, although it seems that those who are part of Boruto’s generation are not present, thus limiting themselves to those of the historical series and Naruto Shippuden, up to the adulthood of the Naruto generation. To celebrate Naruto’s 20th anniversary, a dedicated gallery featuring Kishimoto’s works in Japan was also opened at the UDX Building in Akihabara, Tokyo.