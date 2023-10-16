













Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections It will include the original soundtrack of the saga. In other words, we can play with a setting that will remind us of the anime episodes in stages.

We know that each of the opening and ending themes covered around twenty chapters and with a special sequence. Well, it seems that now we will be able to play with the different musical themes in the middle of the brand new battles that we fight.

From what you hear in the trailer, we will have the songs from the first installment of naruto and of the second of Shippuden. There will be an atmosphere!

Let us remember that The latest title comes as a festive commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the ninja saga. The video game announced a new original story as an extra.

Source: Bandai Namco

When will Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections premiere?

On November 16, 2023, the long-awaited and complete title of Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. It will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The new title will manage to connect the different characters of the saga.

The manga of naruto It began publishing in 1999. Its anime adaptation was directed by Studio Pierrot and had more than 700 chapters divided into two installments.

Subsequently Its sequel arrived that focuses on the son of the first protagonist; The new manga that is independent of that premise began to be published in August 2023. It also focuses on Boruto.

