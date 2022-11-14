Bandai Namco recorded in Europe Ultimate Ninja Storm Connectionsa title that in all likelihood refers to a new project linked to the series of Narutobut that the publisher has not yet officially announced.

We know that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 has totaled sales of almost 9 million copies, so we are talking about a very successful franchise, which it would be clearly stupid to put aside given the great popularity that the work of still enjoys. Masashi Kishimoto.

It remains to be understood what exactly this Ultimate Storm Connections is: the series of tie-ins developed by CyberConnect2 has not yet made its debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X | Stherefore it is possible that Bandai Namco wants to remedy this deficiency.

Moreover, it seems that the trademark may be connected to some rumors regarding a new Naruto game, which began to circulate a few months ago and which so far had not found confirmation.

As often happens when a recording of this type comes up, we imagine that Bandai Namco will make an official announcement soon.