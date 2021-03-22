Naruto It has been on the minds of Hollywood executives for several years, and on more than one occasion they have said that they will work in a live action based on the character.

So far we haven’t heard about such a possibility, but that hasn’t stopped fans from creating their own ninja outfits from Konoha.

On the internet it is possible to find several costumes of Naruto, but few manage to convince us to want to have them in a live action, and the one that we will show you is sure to make you want it.

Regularly Sasuke is shown as one of the husbandos most desired of the saga of Kishimoto, although cosplayers they can make anyone be.

This time, migo_mii decided to give life to Naruto with an elaborate and successful cosplay, where he portrays the current hokage in his adolescent stage.

Naruto turned sniffing

So that you can see and judge the final result for yourself, we leave you the photographs below.

Maybe it always looked like this in anime, but you didn’t notice it.

As you can notice, migo_mii perfectly copied the costume used in the saga Shippuden, but added some character touches to make it look like a sniffing.

First, he added some spots to give the illusion that he has just come out of the battle, and perhaps for this very reason he opened the upper part of the wardrobe to show his abdomen and his famous stamp.

The truth, the design has quality.

To look identical to Naruto, the cosplayer wore a yellow wig with a hairstyle very similar to that of the ninja from Konoha, and as a last and important detail, he painted his characteristic whiskers on his cheeks.

This performance immediately caught the attention of his fans, who praised the effort that migo_mii put into characterizing the character.

If you want to keep track of this cosplayer, you can do so at his instagram.

