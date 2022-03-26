Naruto and its colorful cast are back in this Tsunade cosplay from Jannetwhich offers us the character reinterpreted to perfection, with the usual generous neckline.

The Snail Princess of Konoha shows up here in excellent shapethanks also to the always remarkable figure of Jannetincosplay, who manages to reproduce some peculiar physical characteristics well, as is clearly visible from this cosplay.

In addition to being particularly fascinating, as the photo in question demonstrates, Tsunade is also a great fighter: she is one of the Three Legendary Ninja of the Leaf Village, known as the greatest Kunoichi and the greatest medical ninja in history.

The various losses suffered have made her particularly cautious, causing her to abandon the Leaf Village and her ninja life for several years, but persuaded by Naruto to return to Konoha, here she will accept the task of becoming Fifth Hokage.

Here Jannet dwells above all on the fascinating aspect of the fifth Hokage obviously, betting everything on his own overwhelming physical characteristics and managing to propose it again in a very convincing way.