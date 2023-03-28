From Naruto comes this new and interesting Tsunade cosplay from capeOfwonderswhich reinterprets the character created by Masashi Kishimoto in a very faithful way but also with a personal touch.

The Princess of the Snails of Konoha is also presented here always in excellent shape and in a way very close to the original, given that the figure of the model closely recalls the build of the original character, even beyond the various shrewdness used by the cosplayer in trying to reply with the maximum fidelity the characteristics of the famous ninja.

The Fifth Hokage is therefore represented both through the excellent replica of the costume than with the precisely reconstructed hair and the make-up used, demonstrating a remarkable proximity to the original. The peculiar feature here is a certain light-heartedness given to the character, who is illustrated intent on a quiet walk with parasol in hand, giving a particular characterization to this representation.

Character always highly rated among cosplayers but also very fascinating for all fans of the Naruto series, Tsunade is the Fifth Hokage of the Leaf Village and besides being a skilled fighter she is also a powerful medical-nin. We’ve seen different takes on this from various cosplayers before, but this one is definitely remarkable.

