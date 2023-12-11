Naruto is a manga and anime that has won the hearts of many fans of Japanese culture, as well as cosplayers. Today we show you the Tsunade cosplay realized by missparaskevawho was able to recreate the character faithfully, with the usual generous neckline.

Tsunade doesn't need much introduction for those who have seen or read the Naruto anime and manga, given that she is one of the characters who has carved out the most space for herself throughout the story, taking on the role of fifth for a good part of the work Hokage. He is part of the three legendary ninja of the Leaf Village, together with Jiraya and Orochimaru, a title obtained thanks to his enormous strength and exceptional medical skills.

As we can see in the post below, the cosplay signed by missparaskeva is simple but perfectly successful, with the cosplayer simply perfect for taking on the role of Tsunade.