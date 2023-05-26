Naruto is one of the most successful manga and anime of the last decades and still has a large following thanks to the sequel Boruto. The influence of sensei Masashi Kishimoto’s work is also rooted in the panorama of cosplayers, who often play the role of ninja of the Leaf. The excellent example is Tsunade cosplay realized by Irini Tsanakaalso known on social media as grayoranges.

If you have read the manga or watched the Naruto anime, then Tsunade needs no introduction as she is one of the prominent characters in the story. Grandson of the first Hokage, the ninja soon became famous thanks to her superhuman strength and her excellent medical skills, also obtaining the title of Legendary Ninja, together with Jiraya and Orochimaru.

As we can see in the post below, the cosplayer has decided to represent Tsunade in her classic Hokage robes surrounded by greenery. Costume, make-up and hairstyle are treated in detail. In addition, the model for fairness to her followers also showed the differences between pre- and post-editing of the shot.

