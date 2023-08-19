Years go by but Naruto continues to remain the center of attention among manga and anime fans, which is also reflected in the numerous reinterpretations that they dedicate to the characters of the series, as we see in this double cosplay of Tsunade and Jiraya from wegenaer and ganchancos.

Although Boruto is now continuing on his way, with the next start of the new series Boruto: Two Blue Vortexit is clear how the characters of the classic Naruto and Naruto Shippuden continue to remain in the hearts of fans, especially with regard to legends of this caliber.

Tsunade and Jiraya, in addition to being characters with great charisma, are also the protagonists of a beautiful and dramatic story, being united by their past as legendary ninjas which has consolidated a strong feeling between the two. As anyone who has followed the story knows, the couple meets a rather tragic fate, but the two cosplayers in question wanted to reconstitute it in a decidedly more positive moment.