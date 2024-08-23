BANDAI NAMCO Europe announces that from today Shisui Uchiha will be available in NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER. It will be possible to download the warrior free thanks to the new update already available on all platforms. In addition to the character we will get new ninjutsu techniques and go to customize both our avatar and our profile.

We leave you now with the trailer for Shishibelow which you can find further details thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house. Enjoy!

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER – Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha expands the NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER roster NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERcelebrates its sixth anniversary with the release of a new DLC! This update introduces Shisui Uchiha (Perfect Susano’o) who adds new secret techniques, ninjutsu, and avatars. As part of the anniversary celebrations, new content and exclusive in-game events, outfits, new ninja tools and weapons, and player login bonuses were also introduced. Known for his incredible speed and deceptive tactics, Shisui Uchiha is a legendary figure. This DLC includes: Susano’o: Tsukumo (Defense) Genjutsu: Sharingan (Defense) Perfect Susano’o: Kishin (Defense) Costume: Anbu Outfit (Coat version)

Hairstyle: Kagami

Ninja Tool: Uchiha Shuriken Jutsu: Infiltration Shadow

Honorary Title: Ultimate Genjutsu Master For the new Italian trailer: https://youtu.be/oiyx9jW_Thc NARUTO to BORUTO: Shinobi Striker is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe