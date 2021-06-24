BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment revealed that Sakura Haruno (Great Ninja War) joins the roster of NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER thanks to Season Pass 4.

The beautiful warrior will be available starting today along with the fourth season pass, which will include other additional warriors and the specific technique “Super Uzumaki Rasengan“. The software has already anticipated that the last character of the Season Pass will be the mysterious shinobi Kawaki, which will be released in early 2022.

Waiting for more information we leave you with the trailer and the first images for Sakura Haruno (Great Ninja War). As always, we wish you a good view.

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER – Sakura Haruno (Great Ninja War)

Sakura Haruno (Great Ninja War), the first character in Naruto to Boruto Shinobi: Striker Season Pass 4, is available! Kawaki will arrive in early 2022! From today the first character of Season Pass 4’s is available Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Sakura Haruno, with the outfits and techniques used during the Fourth Great Ninja War. Sakura is available as part of Season Pass 4 but can also be purchased separately. Season Pass 4 is available: by purchasing it you will receive access to 5 characters and a specific technique, the “Super Uzumaki Rasengan”. Kawaki will also join the Season Pass 4 roster! The mysterious shinobi trained by Naruto will be the fifth and final of the Season Pass 4 characters and will join the game in early 2022. For the trailer: https://youtu.be/VDxM1vbfzfg For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, follow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment