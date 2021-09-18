The new issue of the magazine Shonen Jump reports the announcement of a new, to be exact the twenty-sixth, DLC for the title NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER license plate BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. It is about Itachi (Edo Tensei form), third fighter of the Season 4 of content, which will arrive in the game “soon“.

Source: Shonen Jump Street Anime News Network