BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced that NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER has surpassed 10 million players. To celebrate this important milestone, the software house has revealed some details about the future of the game, which will receive free updates capable of further improving the title. Thanks to these updates not only the stages present will undergo changesbut the mechanics of the Jumping Chakra which will increase the verticality of the clashes.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER, under which you can find further details on the news coming thanks to the press release issued by the company. Good vision.

NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER – Trailer

NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER celebrates 10 million players and receives new content! Since its release in 2018, NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER has been able to attract over 10 million players! The game, which has entered its fourth year, will continue to receive new content, not only via a new Season Pass, but also with free updates that will continue to improve the title. The fifth Season Pass, titled "LEGACY", will see 5 new shinobi masters added to the roster. From this summer, existing stages will receive new aesthetic embellishments and gameplay changes, creating new combat possibilities along with the new characters available. The game will also introduce chakra jumping, for even more vertical fights. The new updates to the Leaf Village will ensure a new atmosphere and changes to how players can interact and use the village services. From this spring several locations will be updated, such as the Ninja Tool shop or the Ninjutsu library. Finally, as the team continues to listen to community views and feedback, in-game improvements and gameplay balances will come later this year. More details will be shared over the next few months.

