The video game adaptation of the popular anime will receive a new season pass in its fourth year in operation.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, the fighting game from Bandai Namco, arrived in 2018 to offer a different approach to the combats of our ninjas, oriented to the cooperative and with huge scenarios They had great freedom. Almost four years have passed, but the company has surprised us with a lot of new content.

Five new ninja masters arrive with the fifth season passThe fifth season pass for the game, titled ‘Legacy’, will arrive throughout the year, with five new ninja masters adding to the 28 that Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker has already received as part of the additional content since the first season pass. The study has also confirmed that the existing scenarios will receive various changes, both cosmetic and gameplay.

These gameplay changes include a new chakra jump action, enhancing verticality and creating new combat possibilities. The review of scenarios is expected to summer 2022. Bandai Namco’s plans go through a complete renovation of the Hidden Leaf Villa that they have presented through their ‘Update Plan 2022’.

It has already attracted more than 10 million players since its launchIn spring we will receive the renovation of the ninja tool shop, the library of ninja techniques and more, plus a balance adjustment on ninja techniques. In summer, along with the review of scenarios, will arrive improvements to the inn, although the team has plans to continue renovating scenarios and improving game elements well after the fall. Bandai Namco has assured that it has not stopped listening to the opinions and comments of the community to improve a game that has already managed to attract more than 10 million players since its launch. If you want to know more about the fighting game from the Soleil studio, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker available.

