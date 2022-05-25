The official Twitter account of the video games of Naruto announced a new character coming via paid DLC for NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERthe title available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This is a new version of Madara Uchiha in Hermitic Mode of the Six Paths.

Its release is scheduled for this 2022, but does not yet have an official date. Below we can admire it in a series of new images.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Siliconera