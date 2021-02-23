Naruto shippuden handed us one of the fan-favorite bows, featuring the Invasion of Pain to Konoha we discovered the new wise way of Naruto, more of the epic power of Tsunade and we even saw Kakashi To die?

That said, beyond the strength of Kurama and the release of the eight-tailed mode, the appearance of Minato… And until the declaration of Hinata, the arch of Pain remains one of the most remembered to this day, despite the fact that it has been aired for many years for the first time.

Pain He was also one of those villains who showed us terror and despair in its maximum splendor, so it is not surprising that today we continue to find such good tributes.

An art of Pain that you would surely like to have

The work that we are going to present you next is the work of the digital and freelance artist Oxana Che to whom you can find both his official profile of Art Station like in Twitter.

This illustration took Pain and transformed it from the style given by Masashi Kishimoto, a villain of flesh and blood, retaining his characteristic red hair, as well as the rinnegan in both eyes.

Without forgetting a single detail of his threatening and impassive attitude, there is no doubt that fans of Pain they will be grateful to have such a realistic version with this illustration.

If you got here looking for more content from Naruto don’t forget to go through the following links:

Oh! And we also made a very special video, in which you will surely wonder why people still like me Pain if he killed Jiraiya:



