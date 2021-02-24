The most recent chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed a series of events that fans weren’t prepared for.

If you are a fan of this franchise, surely you already found out about the death of Kurama, the fox with the 9 tails, and inseparable ally of Naruto that at times he was almost like a father (although many do not forget that in fact he killed Minato Y Kushina).

That said, the consequences of the battle against Momoshiki and Isshiki Otsutsuki turned out to be quite expensive for Sasuke, without the rinnegan, and for Naruto, losing Kurama.

The most interesting thing is that for a moment, Naruto he also thought he had died. Letting us know what would be the concerns of the ninja being in the afterlife, and of course it could not be otherwise: his family and the village.

Naruto lived, but stopped being a jinchuuriki

However, almost immediately it was explained to us that the cost of the Baryon mode It was not the life of both, only the entire chakra of the tailed beast would be lost, and with it its existence (there are already theories about a reincarnation of Kurama in the future, since beasts are immortal).

At this point, there was only the farewell between two characters who grew up together, throughout Naruto, Naruto Shippuden and now in Boruto. The words of Naruto when saying goodbye to Kurama were the following:

‘You killed my mother and father… No, not that. Anyway, we’ve had a thousand adventures, but I’m glad you’ve always been by my side. Thanks‘.

We recommend you: Naruto Shippuden: These are the 5 best moments of Naruto in the anime.

What Kurama gave him one last tip: If you are still a daredevil, we will meet in the afterlife soon. Well, nothing, until then, take good care of yourself, Naruto.

All Naruto fans cried with this panel.

Although many hope that this character will return in the future, we can only hope.

In the meantime, remember that you can read each new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations totally free in Manga Plus.



