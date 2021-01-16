Today, the history of Naruto continues in the series of his son, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It is in this way that fans can see what happened several years later with the characters of Masashi Kishimoto.

However, there are those who would like to know more about the world created by this mangaka. Especially outside the young man’s family Uzumaki, and even go back in time to learn more about the heroes and villains of the saga.

Instead of going to the future of Naruto, better to the past

The idea sounds extremely attractive, but spin-offs of the main series are not very abundant. This Rock Lee no Seishun Full-Power Ninden, which as its name says is based on Rock Lee.

So great was his success that he even had his anime, which comprises 51 episodes. And also Sasuke Uchiha no Sharingan Den, which narrates the adventures of Sasuke and the team Taka. However, he does it in a more humorous and relaxed way.

Naruto Test: Which Akatsuki are you according to your personality?

This last work did not have an animated adaptation. Who deserves to have an adaptation in that way? According to some, there are certain characters that should have their own derivative.

Whether in anime or manga form, they should be Hiruzen Sarutobi, Jiraiya, Shisui Uchiha, Sakumo hatake and Minato Namikaze.

The former is a good option, since the Third Hokage it has an interesting story behind it. He fought many battles and is also very experienced.

Old wise men, Hiruzen Sarutobi and Jiraiya

Your past could be explored, and how you got to the position you were in at the beginning of Naruto. As to JiraiyaIt is clear that it has a long way to go.

Although part of his exploits are mentioned in the manga and anime, it would not hurt to take them up as something more complete. The life of this character is very rich in anecdotes, and was key in several fundamental events of the Hidden Leaf Village. In addition, he has great charisma.

Without discounting that a spin-off focused on Jiraiya It can lend a lot to comedy. As regards the third, Shisui Uchiha, is a key character in the clan’s history Uchiha, to which it belongs Sasuke.

Likewise, it has a great relationship with ItachiSo that would be a very interesting character to explore. Some fans of Naruto they have always thought that it is so wasted. The same can be said of the famous Sakumo hatake.

Minato Namikaze is an ideal choice

The latter is the father of Kakashi Sensei, and in his time he was nicknamed the White tusk of Konoha. Although he is a little known character, he has a tragic background, especially his ending.

It would be a way of understanding what was Kakashi learned from him, and how he applied his life lessons. As for the last of those mentioned before, Minato NamikazeFor many it is a logical option that their series has because of what they lived.

It would be interesting to know more about Minato from his childhood to the moment he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Naruto.

Although the story would undoubtedly be very sad, there will be no shortage of fans who want to know more about him and his adventures.

It should be noted that all these ideas of spin-offs They could well be adapted as anime, but perhaps the OVA or mini-series format would be more appropriate rather than a full series.

Of course, you can have a better idea of ​​who deserves to have their own story. At present, the anime of Naruto Is available in Crunchyroll.



