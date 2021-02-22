The story of Naruto it wouldn’t be the same without Kurama, initially known as the Nine-Tailed Fox, one of the mythical beasts of the universe of Masashi Kishimoto. Destined to be sealed within powerful ninjas, Kurama went from Kushina Uzumaki to Naruto, not before murdering her already Minato.

Among the fans of Naruto, the development of Kurama was a favorite, since how could you read this beast started out as a villain, threatening to destroy the village and break free from Naruto every chance i got.

While for several episodes he lent his chakra to Naruto, it was not until the arc of the Ninja War in which his bond was tightened even more, getting to redeem himself and become a hero next to his jinchuuriki.

So From being a villain in Naruto, to a hero in Shippuden, Kurama says goodbye with his death in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

And by way of goodbye we present you our top of the best moments between Kurama Y Naruto:

5. Sasuke meets Kurama

At the beginning of Naruto shippuden, Team 7 is reunited, only to be disappointed, as Sasuke continues with his revenge plans to kill Itachi.

When Sasuke wants to kill Naruto, Kurama becomes enraged because he recognizes the chakra of the Uchiha, so he lends his power to Naruto.

Nevertheless, Sasuke manages to see and talk to Kurama thanks to his sharingan. It is one of the fan favorite moments, as the 9 tails compares to Sasuke with Madara (one of the ninjas he hates the most).

4. Kurama becomes an ally of Naruto during the Fourth Shinobi World War

During the confrontation against the tailed beasts controlled by Obito, Naruto manages to finally break the barriers between him and Kurama, making your relationship more trusting.

In this way he breaks the seal, and unlocks the ‘kurama mode’, an improved version of Naruto in which both chakras work as a team.

Naruto also learns that the real name of the 9-Tails is Kurama.

Kurama also see in Naruto the same respect and affection that I had for Sage of the Six Paths.

3. The two parts of Kurama in Naruto merge thanks to Minato

To resist the attack of Zetsu, with four lady bijuu threatening the entire Shinobi Alliance, Minato connect yang chakra of Kurama with the ying side I had Naruto, finally fusing the two separate halves of this beast.

The epic of this moment is seeing the two versions of Kurama, and both Minato What Naruto combining their techniques, both in tailed beast mode.

2. Naruto unleashes 8 tails in the fight against Pain

After seeing Nagato seriously injure Hinata, Naruto give in to the hatred of Kurama inside, and lets itself be dominated by its chakra, releasing an 8-tailed shape, thus managing to face Pain.

Before breaking the seal of Kurama, Minato appears to stop Naruto, which does not make 9 tails happy.

1. Kurama says goodbye to Naruto after using Baryon Mode

This moment was definitely as emotional as it was important for the fans, since Kurama confesses to Naruto that he lied to you, and that the cost of Baryon mode it is the life of the tailed beast, and not of both.

While the chakra of Kurama disappears, advises Naruto stop being so reckless, because he will no longer be there to take care of you and lend you his power. In the end, it is suggested that the fox with the 9 tails was like a father to the protagonist, after everything they went through together.

Is there any other moment that you would have added to the best of Kurama? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to refresh your memory with the best moments of Kurama don’t forget you can see again Naruto Y Naruto shippuden on platforms like Crunchyroll Y Netflix.



