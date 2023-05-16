













This one-shot installment has already been announced to come out in the summer of 2023, and will be published through the Weekly Shōnen Jump. AND It should be noted that after seven years, it will be the first of Naruto which will be entirely drawn by the fist of Masashi Kishimoto. Let’s remember that borutothe sequel, only has the accompaniment of the mangaka.

The one shot of Naruto will tell the unknown story behind the development of Minato’s technique. So we can expect many surprises.

However, Masashi Kishimoto expressed his personal leanings, commenting that he hoped Kurama the nine-tailed fox (kyuubi) would win Narutop99. And although this did not happen, he included it in the winning illustration that brought together the first 20 positions, in which Kurama did not appear formally either.

If you want to know more about the modality of the survey and the results, you can review it here.

Expectations about what could be considered a prequel to Naruto they are high, although we are sure that Kishimoto will resolve them acceptably.

On the other hand, the sequel to boruto is on a break in both the anime and the manga, the latter is expected to return to publication next August 20, 2023.

Naruto: Who is Minato Namikase?

He is the father of Uzumaki Naruto, he also held the position of fourth hokage of the village of fire, Konoha. And he’s a great figure overall, because of his attitude and his great power. He was also a student of Jiraiya, one of the sanin.

