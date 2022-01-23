In the most recent manga chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations things have really gone downhill. kawaki has obtained a new power thanks to the mark of Karma what you have in your body.

It’s like next to Boruto faces Code out of the Hidden Leaf Village While Naruto Y Shikamaru They are approaching at full speed. The problem is that this enemy forced desperate measures. But talking about it is…

–o SPOILER WARNING o–

Boruto had to use his own Karma and that’s why Momoshiki Otsutsuki He was able to control his body again. That forced kawaki to unleash the power of your new brand of Karma.

From what has been revealed this was modified by Loved. To such a degree that this boy not only has access to the same kind of power and abilities that he had, but now he can go further.

Now take note of what was done before by Isshiki Otsutsuki and his dangerous techniques.

Boruto’s new trailer prepares you for the most terrible moment in the manga

That is how kawaki can use the same daikokuten Y sukunahikona that this villain used in the past. None of this would have been possible without the intervention of Loved. The kind of Karma That this ninja has now is similar to Code.

It is a weapon that operates without the need for clan DNA. Otsutsuki, which is so annoying. This is how it can be used without the risk of being controlled. Best of all, his power level is the same as in the past.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reaches a climax

It is now possible to store anything within a specific space with the daikokuten from isshiki and shrink the things kawaki look with skill sukunahikona.

As he draws upon those powers kawaki realizes what Loved has done with his body. It is to be imagined that all of the above will have repercussions for the future.

But the most interesting thing will be the way things will develop as the story progresses.

For the moment, kawaki dealt a brutal blow to Boruto in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. So much so that he was left as dead. However, the vision of the future that has been handled in the series reveals that this character somehow survived.

It is unknown how, but his apparent death is likely to trigger a series of events that could lead to a time jump. At least that is the opinion that many fans have.

