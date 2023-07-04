The 20th anniversary of Naruto will bring with it some new episodes for the series, to be exact four new episodes of Naruto that will be staged starting from September 3, 2023, release date chosen for the start of the transmission.
The project in question is still quite mysterious and the tweet announcing the new episodes doesn’t reveal much, except for more information they will probably only come close to the launch of the mini-series of episodes in question.
This is not about Boruto, but about episodes of the classic Naruto, which should focus on previous events the arrival of his son and protagonist of the new series. However, it is said that the four episodes in question are intended to tell new stories.
New episodes or new animation?
The tweet in Japanese is not easy to translate with its peculiar meanings, but it seems to talk mostly about “new animation“, rather than new content. This could then include the possibility that these are already known story fragments but reworked with new animations, something already seen with the “Road of Naruto” initiative in 2022.
In fact, this made a selection of historical scenes from Naruto with completely redone animations, which leads us to take this hypothesis into consideration, although many are waiting to see something completely new about Naruto.
In any case, the mystery will be revealed on September 3, 2023, a date that also corresponds to the new live event focused on the series in Japan. Meanwhile, on the gaming front, we’ve seen the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections story mode trailer.
