The 20th anniversary of Naruto will bring with it some new episodes for the series, to be exact four new episodes of Naruto that will be staged starting from September 3, 2023, release date chosen for the start of the transmission.

The project in question is still quite mysterious and the tweet announcing the new episodes doesn’t reveal much, except for more information they will probably only come close to the launch of the mini-series of episodes in question.

This is not about Boruto, but about episodes of the classic Naruto, which should focus on previous events the arrival of his son and protagonist of the new series. However, it is said that the four episodes in question are intended to tell new stories.