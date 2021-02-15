Naruto It showed us a ninja world where teamwork was essential, therefore one of the hierarchies of the Ninja Villages was based on several groups of apprentices with a master guide.

The best known in history were evidently the so-called ’11 of Konoha ‘(after the desertion of Sasuke from the village), known as Team 7 or Team Kakashi; Team 8 or Team Kurenai; Team 10 or Team Asuma; and Team 1 or Team Guy.

Each of these teams had distinct strengths and weaknesses, though they certainly stood out as a fairly skilled generation of ninjas. And if you are in this test it is because you want to know which ninja team you would belong to in Naruto.

We won’t keep you waiting any longer, so go ahead!

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION.

1. Who would you like to train with? Kakashi Kurenai Assume Guy 2. What would you prefer to find on your team? Discipline and hard work. Working together and supporting each other. Complete important missions from the shadows. Strong companions that motivate me. 3. Choose your favorite character: Naruto Kiba Rock Lee Shikamaru 4. How would you get along with your classmates? We would know how to coordinate and fulfill all our missions. Probably bad from the beginning, although little by little we would get to know each other better. We would be very different but we would admire each other’s techniques. Well, no problem, I am a calm person. 5. The specialty of your team would be: Stealth, tracking and location missions. Ninjas with natural talent and great power. Hand-to-hand combat, the best in taijutsu. Capture and disable enemies. 6. Describe your personality: I am the liveliest and loudest. I consider myself a calm person most of the time. Somewhat lazy, but with clear objectives. Disciplined and constant in my goals. 7. Would you fall in love with any of your classmates? What? They are my best friends, it wouldn’t work. Of course yes! No, they would be like my family. 8. What animal would you have as a pet? Fish or cats. Puppies or insects. I would have none. Toads or snakes. 9. Pick a favorite fight: Kurenai vs Itachi (just to remember when he wanted to use genjutsu). Asuma vs Hidan. Rock Lee vs Gaara. Sakura and Chiyo vs Sasori. 10. Do you think the protagonists of Naruto are overrated? No, Naruto is the best as a protagonist. A bit, Shikamaru has better development than other main characters. Yes! Does anyone want to think of Neji or Rock Lee? Totally, my favorite characters hardly appear. Quiz: Which Naruto team do you belong to? Team 7 / Team Kakashi You would be under the command of Kakashi, and your team would be one of the best balanced. You would probably be one of the most talented ninjas in the Academy or have a special talent to match the power of Sasuke, the creativity of Naruto and the intelligence of Sakura. Team 8 / Team Kurenai The Konoha team specialized in tracking and locating, whether of people or objects. All of the ninjas on this team have abilities to follow even the smallest clues, and due to the nature of their missions they are often adept at stealth, especially Shino and Hinata. If you ended up on this team, you are sure to be a low-key and calm person, but with a lot of potential. Team 10 / Team Asuma A trio formed over generations, the Ino-Shika-Cho team is all about working together and making the most of their abilities; their strengths are based on holding back enemies and disabling them. In addition to Team 7, they have proven to be some of the most skilled in combat. If you ended up here, you like Naruto, but you think the protagonists are overrated, is your favorite character Shikamaru? Team 1 / Team Guy The first of Konoha’s new teams, its specialty is taijutsu and it is probably the team that values ​​hard work and perseverance the most, over genius or innate talent. So you probably have a similar personality and philosophy of life, your favorite character for sure is Neji or Rock Lee.

And good? Does this test of Naruto helped you to know which team of Konoha would you belong according to your personality?

Are you satisfied with the results? Let us know in the comments.

