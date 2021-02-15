Anime
Naruto It showed us a ninja world where teamwork was essential, therefore one of the hierarchies of the Ninja Villages was based on several groups of apprentices with a master guide.
The best known in history were evidently the so-called ’11 of Konoha ‘(after the desertion of Sasuke from the village), known as Team 7 or Team Kakashi; Team 8 or Team Kurenai; Team 10 or Team Asuma; and Team 1 or Team Guy.
Each of these teams had distinct strengths and weaknesses, though they certainly stood out as a fairly skilled generation of ninjas. And if you are in this test it is because you want to know which ninja team you would belong to in Naruto.
We won’t keep you waiting any longer, so go ahead!
1. Who would you like to train with?
2. What would you prefer to find on your team?
3. Choose your favorite character:
4. How would you get along with your classmates?
5. The specialty of your team would be:
6. Describe your personality:
7. Would you fall in love with any of your classmates?
8. What animal would you have as a pet?
9. Pick a favorite fight:
10. Do you think the protagonists of Naruto are overrated?
Team 7 / Team Kakashi
You would be under the command of Kakashi, and your team would be one of the best balanced. You would probably be one of the most talented ninjas in the Academy or have a special talent to match the power of Sasuke, the creativity of Naruto and the intelligence of Sakura.
Team 8 / Team Kurenai
The Konoha team specialized in tracking and locating, whether of people or objects. All of the ninjas on this team have abilities to follow even the smallest clues, and due to the nature of their missions they are often adept at stealth, especially Shino and Hinata. If you ended up on this team, you are sure to be a low-key and calm person, but with a lot of potential.
Team 10 / Team Asuma
A trio formed over generations, the Ino-Shika-Cho team is all about working together and making the most of their abilities; their strengths are based on holding back enemies and disabling them. In addition to Team 7, they have proven to be some of the most skilled in combat. If you ended up here, you like Naruto, but you think the protagonists are overrated, is your favorite character Shikamaru?
Team 1 / Team Guy
The first of Konoha’s new teams, its specialty is taijutsu and it is probably the team that values hard work and perseverance the most, over genius or innate talent. So you probably have a similar personality and philosophy of life, your favorite character for sure is Neji or Rock Lee.
And good? Does this test of Naruto helped you to know which team of Konoha would you belong according to your personality?
Are you satisfied with the results? Let us know in the comments.
.