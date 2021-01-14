The universe of Naruto introduced us to a large number of characters and organizations, most of them working for their own benefit, as in the case of Akatsuki.

Although this group was active for most of the Shippuden, their interests and the leaders behind them changed over time. You will remember that even at some point Sasuke joined this organization.

But if you are in this test, you probably already know everything that we just told you and you want to know what Akatsuki you are or who you are most like.

Keep reading because we prepared a test based on these characters from Naruto.

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION.

1. Describe your personality in one word Quiet. Explosive Vengeful. Loving. Manipulative. 2. Are you sociable, unfriendly or lonely? It depends if they are useful to me or not. Sociable. Lonely. I do not care, many or few. Few friends. 3. What village would you desert from? Hidden Village among the Rocks Hidden Village in the Sand Konoha Hidden Village in the Rain 4. Would you sacrifice everything for: Take revenge on those who hurt me. Love. I wouldn’t sacrifice myself for anyone. My ideals. My family. 5. Do you regret things you did in the past? Yes, every day, but they were necessary. Nah, I always live to the fullest. I did bad things, but I didn’t know it at the time … Yes, quite a lot, but that was far behind. Not at all. 6. As a ninja, how would you face the enemy? A little strength and a little planning. Making others fight for me. Calmly and with a plan. Head-on and with all my strength. Making them face each other. 7. Choose a finger to wear rings: Right ring finger. Right index finger I would not use one. Right middle finger Left thumb. 8. Choose a phrase spoken by the Akatsuki: ‘One day your friends will betray you and love will turn to hate’ ‘I don’t like being kept waiting’ ‘Life is beautiful only because it is something transitory’ ‘Now that my journey has come to an end, I wonder if my friends will be there, waiting for me’ ‘All techniques have a weak point’ 9. Do you think people deserve a second chance? This is a very boring question. Yes, I received one. What kind of corny is this? Yes always. 10. What color would your Akatsuki ring be? I would choose my favorite color. White. Scarlet. Blue. Purple. Naruto test: What character are you from Akatsuki? Itachi Uchiha You act serious and rude, although inside you are softer than bread. Certain circumstances in your past forced you to seem like a cold person, but deep down you still care about those you love the most and are willing to sacrifice everything for them. Deidara Art must be explosive! And apparently your life too, you are passionate in everything you do and you don’t let anyone go against your ideals. You pursue what you want even if it costs you a high price. Maybe you should try yoga or meditation … or something calmer. Obito uchiha Where to begin? You were selfish, capricious, too ambitious and believed that only you were right. Fortunately you still had friends who believed in you and helped you to change, now you are more Zen than Buddha and you try to redeem yourself for your past mistakes. Konan You probably had a ‘dark’ time where you listened to metal locked in your room and hating the world. Fortunately, you met people who valued you for who you really were, and now you are friends with half the world. Sasori Cold, calculating, and unapologetic, you believe that people are just puppets that can be manipulated. You are very talented in what you do and you think you don’t need anyone. Maybe you should consider talking to someone about how you really feel.

And good? Did this test help you to know who you are from Akatsuki or who are you more like according to your personality? (Yes, we know that everyone wants to be Itachi, but that cannot be done).

And yes … we know that we were missing members of this organization, but if you want a second part of this test, let us know in the comments.

We recommend you: ‘Naruto: Song of the Akatsuki’ – meet the live action of the series.

If you are looking for more content from Naruto You are in the right place, because we have from several tests:

Even a compilation of the saddest deaths and with which you surely cried more than once:

What else would you like to see content about this anime? You can always tag us on our social networks by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you want to refresh your memory with all the adventures of the Akatsuki don’t forget you can see again Naruto and Naruto shippuden on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.



