Naruto It is a title that remains in force, despite its more than 20 years in broadcast and since it was released in the pages of the Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997 it has not stopped more than a few occasions.

So, either for the fans who have been around for years or those who came with the momentum it continues to have Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we should not be surprised that among the fandom there are people like the artist Steve Aoki.

After making a successful alliance with VIZ Media with a collaboration from Naruto (Dim Mak x Naruto collaboration). The artist decided to return to work with one of your favorite anime.

Naruto brand clothing

The first collection made by the brand Dim Mak of the artist came out in the fall of last year and it covered iconic colors of characters such as Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Gaara and Jiraiya.

This new collection will be available starting next weekend and may have a special selection of Naruto like kage.

Meanwhile, the current Boruto series prepares for the arc that is to come where we will see Kawaki shine.

We also recommend reading:



