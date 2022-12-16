Although it is no longer as popular as before, the world of Naruto It continues to give people something to talk about through manga publications as a spin off. We saw this recently with new adventures of the teacher gay And till Kakashi. However, the story that caught the most attention was one of Sasuke Y Sakurawhich would now have its adaptation to anime form.

The plot puts us as a prelude to a disease that plagues Naruto, so his friends from team 7 will have to start a journey to cure him. The new anime episodes will start in January and are titled “Sasuke Retsuden – Secret Basement”, with obviously, studio animation Pierrotthe same one who has always worked in the saga.

SASUKE RETSUDEN ANIME ARC 2023 PROVISIONAL EPISODE TITLES: • Episode 284: Sasuke Retsuden・Secret Basement (サスケ烈伝・地下室の秘密) [1/22] • Episode 285: Sasuke Retsuden・Sky Descending to Earth (サスケ烈伝・地に降りし空) [1/29] pic.twitter.com/Ht7dnMZ1xW — Abdul_Zol2 (@Abdul_S172) December 15, 2022

SASUKE RETSUDEN ANIME ARC 2023 PROVISIONAL EPISODE TITLES: – Episode 284: Sasuke Retsuden・Secret Basement (サスケ烈伝・地下室の秘密) [1/22] – Episode 285: Sasuke Retsuden・Sky Descending to Earth (サスケ烈伝・地に降りし空) [1/29]

This is the description of the episode:

Uchiha Sasuke goes to an astronomical observatory, far from Tierra del Fuego. There, he syncs up with Sakura, and together they dive into an undercover investigation for traces of the Sage of Six Paths! They discover a plan that goes beyond life and death, and a battle that will test this husband and wife team until death do them part.

Remember that the episodes arrive in Japan and are later released in American media.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: After the disaster that Boruto is being, with these stories the creator of the work is totally redeeming himself. Hopefully later we will see something with Shikamaru as the protagonist.