













Naruto: Show your love to that person with a replica of the ring that Sasuke gave to Sakura | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This is inspired by a moment that took place between Sasuke and Sakura, which you can see in the first video that accompanies this note. It is when the member of the Uchiha clan gives him this precious jewel.

Maybe Sasuke didn't give this ring to Sakura at his wedding in the series. naruto but a few years later. But in any case it has great meaning and brings out the relationship between the two again.

We recommend: Naruto: Live-action manga by Masashi Kishimoto continues and new details are revealed.

So Studio Pierrot, in charge of the anime, decided to approach Harajuku Venue to create a replica of this piece of jewelry.

The price is 16,500 yen. This is equivalent to just over $1,992 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

Fountain: Twitter (Studio Pierrot).

As you can see in the photos we share with you, it is a replica of the ring that Sasuke gave to Sakura in Sasuke Retsudenwhich can be considered as part of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

This piece is made of silver with a cut ruby. One can imagine that it is imitation because the price is not very high.

According to the Twitter account of the Studio Pierrot store, @s_pierrot_store, it is possible to reserve up to five units of this ring.

It is quite likely that some will buy this ring naruto to save it to your collection. But there will be no shortage of those who want to relive the moment of Sasuke and Sakura to give it to their partner.

It's a pretty romantic detail and there's enough time to save it before February 14 of next year.

Fountain: Twitter (Studio Pierrot).

The only thing that remains pending is if the store accepts international orders or if it will be necessary to use a third party to purchase it.

Apart from naruto We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)