Currently, live action seems to be the sensation of the production companies, and although Naruto has had some related projects, we rarely get to see the final result in the West.

Fortunately, this did not happen this time … although it is not an ‘official’ production. Thanks to Youtube channel RE: Anime we have been able to see a dozen of live action of our favorite anime, as adaptations for Tokyo ghoul or Hunter x hunter.

Recently, this channel started with a live action web series based on the events of Naruto shippuden. You can already see the chapter Naruto Live Action: Climbing Silver Ep 1.

This series plans to tell the story of the Team 11 during the arc versus Hidan and Kakuzu. You surely remember how intense these chapters were, and this first episode live action of Naruto tells you exactly what to expect.

Naruto’s Team 11 will have the prominence it deserves

The best thing for the fans is that this project will give prominence to Shikamaru, Ino and Choji, instead of our always beloved members of the Team 7: Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura, something that is very appreciated, since Shikamaru He is also a ninja that many want to see more of spinoffs and official stories.

This first episode begins with a very familiar scene: Shikamaru Y Assume playing shogi, but suddenly events will take an unexpected turn and the luck of Assume it will remain hanging by a thread at the end of this first chapter.

Despite being a small independent study, RE: Anime brings us a production with well-animated battle choreography, incredible special effects, and all within a small budget.

The comments are filled with excited fans, who received this proposal quite positively. Have you already seen it? What did you think of this Naruto live action? Let us know in the comments.



