You have finished the vision of the first five seasons of which it was composed Naruto, the original series of which in this guide we have explained which episodes to skip and which ones to watch. You have seen that ninja grow and improve more and more, along with Sakura it’s at Sasukeunder the guidance of the master Kakashi. Now you have an even more difficult task ahead of you, in fact awaits you Naruto Shippuden, but even in this case you don’t know which episodes to watch and which ones to skip. This very long animated series aired from 2007 to 2017, for a total of 500 episodes. If in the first series the filler was quite limited, this time the study Pierrot it went down hard: almost 40% of the entire series, in fact, is made up of non-canonical fillers, added only to “lengthen the broth” while waiting for Masashi Kishimoto to be able to get out enough material to be able to readjust and finally move in forward the story.

The question, in Shippuden, gets a little more complicated: the distinction between filler episodes and canonical episodes for the purposes of the plot is more blurred, and some episodes are considered “mixed” or contain within them important sections, references to the manga to avoid going too far off track, and a remaining part which instead is totally “invented” and has no particular repercussions on the understanding of history. In addition, some episodes and sagas fillers are considered by fans as deserving to be watched, while still containing interesting stories, particular powers and characters in any case well written. We will stick to a more “rigid” list: below is the list of all the episodes, which are fillers and which are mixed: then you choose what is worth watching, and what to skip. .

Canonical episodes that tell the story seen in the manga:

20-23

26-27

29-44

46-48

51-53

55

72-88

113-114

116-126

129-143

152-169

172-175

197-212

214-222

243-253

255-256

261-270

272-278

282-283

297-302

321-323

325-326

329

332-337

339-345

363-375

378-384

387

391-393

414

418

420-421

424-425

459

463

470

473-477

484-500

Episodes that contain both filler parts and direct references to manga events:

1-19

24-25

45

49-50

54

56

71

89-90

112

115

127 – 128

213

254

296

324

327-328

330-331

338

346

362

385-386

415

419

426

451-458

460-462

469

471-472

478-479

Episodes that are completely filler and that you can skip without too much hesitation:

57-70

91-111

144-151

170-171

176-196

223-242

257-260

271

279-281

284-295

303-320

347-361

376-377

388-390

394-413

416-417

422-423

427-450

464-468

480-483

Canonical episodes but only appeared in the anime: