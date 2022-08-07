You have finished the vision of the first five seasons of which it was composed Naruto, the original series of which in this guide we have explained which episodes to skip and which ones to watch. You have seen that ninja grow and improve more and more, along with Sakura it’s at Sasukeunder the guidance of the master Kakashi. Now you have an even more difficult task ahead of you, in fact awaits you Naruto Shippuden, but even in this case you don’t know which episodes to watch and which ones to skip. This very long animated series aired from 2007 to 2017, for a total of 500 episodes. If in the first series the filler was quite limited, this time the study Pierrot it went down hard: almost 40% of the entire series, in fact, is made up of non-canonical fillers, added only to “lengthen the broth” while waiting for Masashi Kishimoto to be able to get out enough material to be able to readjust and finally move in forward the story.
The question, in Shippuden, gets a little more complicated: the distinction between filler episodes and canonical episodes for the purposes of the plot is more blurred, and some episodes are considered “mixed” or contain within them important sections, references to the manga to avoid going too far off track, and a remaining part which instead is totally “invented” and has no particular repercussions on the understanding of history. In addition, some episodes and sagas fillers are considered by fans as deserving to be watched, while still containing interesting stories, particular powers and characters in any case well written. We will stick to a more “rigid” list: below is the list of all the episodes, which are fillers and which are mixed: then you choose what is worth watching, and what to skip. .
Canonical episodes that tell the story seen in the manga:
- 20-23
- 26-27
- 29-44
- 46-48
- 51-53
- 55
- 72-88
- 113-114
- 116-126
- 129-143
- 152-169
- 172-175
- 197-212
- 214-222
- 243-253
- 255-256
- 261-270
- 272-278
- 282-283
- 297-302
- 321-323
- 325-326
- 329
- 332-337
- 339-345
- 363-375
- 378-384
- 387
- 391-393
- 414
- 418
- 420-421
- 424-425
- 459
- 463
- 470
- 473-477
- 484-500
Episodes that contain both filler parts and direct references to manga events:
- 1-19
- 24-25
- 45
- 49-50
- 54
- 56
- 71
- 89-90
- 112
- 115
- 127 – 128
- 213
- 254
- 296
- 324
- 327-328
- 330-331
- 338
- 346
- 362
- 385-386
- 415
- 419
- 426
- 451-458
- 460-462
- 469
- 471-472
- 478-479
Episodes that are completely filler and that you can skip without too much hesitation:
- 57-70
- 91-111
- 144-151
- 170-171
- 176-196
- 223-242
- 257-260
- 271
- 279-281
- 284-295
- 303-320
- 347-361
- 376-377
- 388-390
- 394-413
- 416-417
- 422-423
- 427-450
- 464-468
- 480-483
Canonical episodes but only appeared in the anime:
- 28 – Episode 28 is quite particular: it tells of a fight that actually took place in the manga, but that in the material written by Kishimoto took place off-screen and was never shown; we advise you to recover it.
