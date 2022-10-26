The Akatsuki Organization of Naruto: Shippūden It is one of the most feared groups of villains in the world of manga and anime, which is why for many years it has been an inexhaustible source of fan arts and more than one cosplay.

In the latter case, fans have a lot to choose from. Each of the members of this group had their own style although they shared similar elements, as is the case of their distinctive black uniforms.

These suits were high-necked trench coats which were embellished with red clouds. For what reason did they wear this disturbing symbol? Well, it was an allusion to the ‘rain of blood’ that represented the Third Shinobi World War.

We recommend you: What is Sasuke Retsuden and when does it arrive in Latin America?

To the aforementioned we must add a straw hat that helped hide their appearance from prying eyes and a ring which they had to wear throughout their lives.

Font: Twitter.

The only way a member of the organization could get rid of the latter was death; it was a symbol that he belonged to this group.

inside of Naruto: Shippūden There are 10 of them and each one is associated with a different color and with a different meaning.

For years the members of Akatsuki made the world tremble and that is the reason that although they were villains, more than one fan decided to dedicate a cosplay to them.

Font: Twitter.

A ‘different’ Akatsuki cosplay from Naruto: Shippuden

The Akatsuki Organization cosplay that we bring you now, curiously, is not based on any of its members. It is a creation of the model Valeria Belén that she shared through her Twitter account, @Valeriaaa_belen.

Of course, in this case we can only speak of 0% fidelity. The only thing holding her bikini back is the color black and the red clouds. It is possible to appreciate that it has two different models.

Font: Twitter.

In one of the photos you can see the classic bandana with the insignia of the Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto. But in this case it is striped in the middle, as Itachi Uchiha used to wear it.

It’s an admittedly different interpretation of Akatsuki, as it doesn’t represent the appearance of any of its members to begin with. It could well be said that it is more like a reflection of its symbols in the same cosplay.

In addition to Naruto: Shippūden we have more information about anime in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.